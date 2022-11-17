Paul Goldschmidt wins MVP Award, Austin Riley finishes sixth

BBWAA Awards week wrapped up Thursday with the announcement of the 2022 MVP Awards. Paul Goldschmidt took home the award for the National League, but a trio of Atlanta Braves players received votes.

Goldschmidt received 22 of the 30 first-place votes. Manny Machado received seven first-place votes and finished second. Goldschmidt’s teammate Nolan Arenado got the other first-place vote and came in third. Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Mookie Betts rounded out the top five.

Austin Riley put up big numbers for the Braves but cooled off over the final month of the season. He finished sixth in voting capturing five fifth-place votes. Shortstop Dansby Swanson came in 12th while Rookie of the Year recipient Michael Harris came in 13th.

Aaron Judge took home 28 of the 30 first place votes to win the award for the American League. Shohei Ohtani received two first-place votes and finished second. Houston’s Yordan Alvarez finished third.