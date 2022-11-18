Braves News: MVP Award results, Liberty Media split-off, and more

Award week for the Baseball Writers’ Association of America came to a close on Thursday evening as the highly anticipated MVP Award winners were announced. Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals took the award for the National League MVP, receiving 22 of 30 first-place votes.

Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres and Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado received the 8 remaining first-place votes.

Voting breakdown for the 2022 NL MVP: pic.twitter.com/HQi5ORqVJd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 17, 2022

Austin Riley finished in sixth place and received five fifth-place votes. Dansby Swanson and Michael Harris II finished 12th and 13th.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge took home the honors for American League MVP, racking up 28 first-place votes. Shohei Ohtani and Yordan Alvarez came behind him.

With BBWAA Award week coming to an end, we enter the next significant offseason event in the non-tender deadline.

Braves News:

A closer look into the business side of the Braves organization, outlining Liberty Media’s split-off of the Braves.

Jesse Chavez and Cedric De Grandpre’s seasons in review.

The return of Jesse Chavez, Michael Harris’ ROY award, and more in Episode 19 of PTBNL.

MLB News:

The San Diego Padres officially announced that they have re-signed reliever Robert Suarez to a five-year, $46M deal. Suarez will be eligible for an opt-out following the first three seasons.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that the Texas Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington.

A few players, including Giants’ Scott Alexander and Reds’ Buck Farmer, will avoid arbitration after finalizing deals ahead of today’s non-tender deadline.

The Seattle Mariners sent former ROY Kyle Lewis to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for OF Cooper Hummel. Over the last two years, Lewis has appeared in just 54 big league games.

The New York Mets reportedly met with free-agent Kodai Senga, who is best known for his fastball and splitter.