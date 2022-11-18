Daily Hammer Podcast: Awards Week Recap, Liberty Media Plans

The MLB Awards season has finally come and gone, with many deserving and first-time winners among the best from the 2022 season. Though Michael Harris II was the only Brave to win an award, many Braves were among the top vote getters among the major awards this week. Plus, Thursday brought news of present and potentially future plans for the Braves from Liberty Media.

Shawn Coleman looks at an exciting week away from the diamond:

-Austin Riley now has two straight top 7 MVP finishes

-Max Fried achieves highest Cy Young voting finish by a Braves since 2000

-What the Libery Media announcement on Thursday means for the Braves in the present and future

-Non-Tender Deadline day has arrived

