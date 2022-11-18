Battery Power TV: What is Plan B for Braves at shortstop?

What if the Atlanta Braves don’t bring back Dansby Swanson. What happens at shortstop?

One report says they wouldn’t pursue any of the other big-name players at the position. Can they get by with in-house options Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia? Would they look at a stop-gap signing or a trade? And if they aren’t putting expected spending into shortstop, where else could the Braves look?

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney discuss.

