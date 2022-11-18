William Woods claimed off waivers by the Mets

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that right-hander William Woods was claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. Woods was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Monday when they added Darius Vines, Roddery Munoz and Braden Shewmake to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

RHP William Woods was claimed off waivers today by the New York Mets. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 18, 2022

The Braves selected Woods in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He showed a notable velocity increase during the shutdown in 2020 and was a low-key interesting prospect afterwards. However, injuries have played a huge part in his development. He appeared in just five games in 2021 before finishing the season in the Arizona Fall League.

2022 was a similar story. Woods did make his major league debut with a pair of scoreless outings, but was limited to just 24 games between Double A and Triple A. He appeared in 18 games for Gwinnett where he put up a 5.19 ERA and a 5.47 FIP in 17 1/3 innings. He made another trip to the Arizona Fall League this season where he appeared in nine games while allowing 19 hits and 12 runs in 12 2/3 innings.