Braves sign Tyler Matzek to two-year deal

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday afternoon that they have signed reliever Tyler Matzek to a two-year deal worth $3.1 million. The deal also includes a $5.5 million club option with no buyout. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of the regular season and will miss all of the 2023 season.

Matzek was a postseason hero for the Braves in 2021, but struggled to regain that form in 2022. He appeared in 42 games and posted a 3.50 ERA in 43 2/3 innings. However, his 4.49 FIP and 5.59 xFIP tell a different story. Matzek’s strikeout rate fell from 29% in 2021 all the way to 19.6% this season. He dealt with a drop in velocity early on and then missed about a month with a shoulder injury.

Friday is Major League Baseball’s deadline to tender contracts to arbitration eligible players. With Matzek accounted for, Atlanta still has four players remaining in Max Fried, A.J. Minter, Mike Soroka and newly acquired reliever Dennis Santana.