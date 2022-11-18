Hot Stove open thread

We have made it to Friday and we are one week closer to the start of Spring Training. Friday is shaping up to be a busy day around Major League Baseball as the deadline to tender offers to arbitration eligible players is 8 p.m. ET. There are some notable names out there that could be free agents by tonight.
The Braves already answered their biggest non-tender deadline question by agreeing to a two-year deal, $3.1 million deal with reliever Tyler Matzek. The deal also includes a club option for 2025. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery on October 12 and will miss all of the 2023 season.
Other headlines from around the league include:
- The Colorado Rockies claimed veteran reliever Brent Suter off of waivers from the Brewers.
- The Mets acquired Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Marlins in exchange for minor league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The Marlins had DFA’d Hernandez and Brigham earlier this week. The Mets also claimed right-hander William Woods off of waivers from the Braves.
- Billy Beane is moving into an advisory role with the Athletics. GM David Forst will oversee baseball operations.
Loading comments...