Braves agree to one year deal with Mike Soroka, non-tender five others

Atlanta tendered contracts to Max Fried, A.J. Minter and Dennis Santana

MLB: JUL 29 Rays at Braves Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves announced Friday that they have agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million deal with Mike Soroka. The team also announced that they have non-tendered Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, Alan Rangel, Jackson Stephens and Brooks Wilson.

Both Heredia, Bracho and Stephens were all designated for assignment by the club earlier this week. Rangel and Wilson were not arbitration eligible, but were dropped from the 40-man roster. Both were re-signed by the club to minor league deals per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Braves also tendered contracts to Max Fried, A.J. Minter and Dennis Santana. The team can continue to negotiate with them before having their salaries set by an arbitrator.

The team also announced earlier today that infielder Rylan Bannon was claimed off of waivers by the Cubs. That followed the announcement that the Mets had claimed right-hander William Woods. Both Bannon and Woods had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

