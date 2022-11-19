Braves News: Mike Soroka, Tyler Matzek return, several non-tenders, more

The Atlanta Braves had a huge Friday in the front office as RHP Mike Soroka and LHP Tyler Matzek each received contracts. Soroka signed a one-year deal worth $2.8M. Matzek signed a multi-year deal.

In addition to the Soroka deal, the Braves non-tendered the contracts of Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, Alan Rangel, Jackson Stephens, and Brooks Wilson.

The Atlanta #Braves today signed RHP Mike Soroka to a one-year contract worth $2.8 million, and non-tendered RHP Silvino Bracho, OF Guillermo Heredia, RHP Alan Rangel, RHP Jackson Stephens, and RHP Brooks Wilson. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) November 19, 2022

Soroka made six appearances in the minor leagues in 2022 after a prolonged injury that shut him down in 2020. Across 25 frames in the minors, he struck out 25 and surrendered 7 walks. The club is hopeful for Soroka’s return in 2023.

Tyler Matzek’s deal is a two-year, $3.1M contract. A $5.5M club option will come in 2025 with no buyout. The 32-year-old appeared in 42 games in 2022. Matzek underwent Tommy John surgery in mid-October that ended his season and eliminated him from the 2023 season as well. Matzek will be ready to go at the start of 2024.

With the non-tender deadline behind us, we now move forward to Winter Meetings in San Diego, beginning on December 4th.

Braves News:

If Dansby Swanson does not return to Atlanta, what is Plan B for the Braves’ shortstop situation?

Continuing the season in review series with Luke Jackson and prospect Justin Janas.

The Daily Hammer Podcast recaps BBWAA’s Award Week, Liberty Media’s future plans, and more.

MLB News:

The New York Mets acquired right-handers Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham from the Miami Marlins in exchange for a pitching prospect plus cash considerations. The Marlins designated both players for assignment earlier this week, so now they become solid additions to the Mets’ pen.

After the Braves designated him for assignment earlier in the week, the Mets claimed righty William Woods off of waivers.

The New York Yankees and SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa avoided arbitration after the two agreed to a one-year, $6M deal.

The Colorado Rockies extended reliever Tyler Kinley on a three-year contract worth $6.25M. The contract includes a club-option in 2026.

The Los Angeles Angels acquired 3B Gio Urshela from the Minnesota Twins. In exchange, the Twins received 19-year-old pitching prospect Alejandro Hidalgo.

The Chicago Cubs claimed INF Rylan Bannon off of waivers from the Braves. Bannon was designated for assignment earlier this week.

The Minnesota Twins acquired SS Kyle Farmer from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor leaguer Casey Legumina. According to MLB Pipeline, Legumina is the 27th overall prospect.

Miguel Andujar, Mike Yastrzemski, and Dylan Floro include some notable players that avoided arbitration ahead of the deadline. For a full list of players avoiding arbitration, click here.

The Cincinnati Reds acquired Kevin Newman from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The middle infielder has spent all five of his major league seasons with the Pirates.

Cody Bellinger is among several players who were non-tendered ahead of Friday’s deadline. For a full list of National League non-tenders, click here.