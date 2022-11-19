Hot stove open thread

Not a lot has happened so far today. Really, nothing has actually happened.
There were reports that Jose Abreu is the Padres’ top target for this offseason. I think it’s a good thing in theory, but in practice, I wonder if A.J. Preller ends up picking a “good” target to go after, and ends up overpaying him such that it’s no longer a good idea. Preller is clearly not shy about turning the spigot on given the egregious deals he’s already given to Robert Suarez and Nick Martinez, but going after Abreu gets way less exciting if you’re going to give him tons of years and millions.
Beyond that:
- Mariners are interested in Gleyber Torres, and potentially free agent shortstops that they could move to second base to serve as infield partners for J.P. Crawford.
- The Giants are interested in Kenley Jansen, which definitely seems not the way to recover from a disappointing season where the organization really took a step back.
- Did you know Corey Kluber lives in Winchester, MA? Maybe I could go say hi to him. (He was born in Birmingham, AL — his wife is from Winchester.)
