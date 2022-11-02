 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Gloves, minor league re-signings, more

Another addition to Fried’s collection of Gold Glove Awards

By Kaitlyn Monnin
/ new
World Series - Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros - Game Six Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Major League Baseball announced the first of many offseason award winners on Tuesday night as the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were finally handed out. Dansby Swanson and Max Fried each brought home the award for their respective positions. Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud were finalists.

It was Dansby Swanson’s first career Gold Glove Award and Max Fried’s third consecutive honor.

Braves News:

The Braves re-signed seven minor league free agents, including catchers Ryan Casteel and Hendrik Clementina.

An Arizona Fall League update and preview of the Rule 5 Draft in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

The Philadelphia Phillies were loud in Game Three of the World Series, defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 and taking a one-game lead.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power