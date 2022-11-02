Braves News: Dansby Swanson, Max Fried win Gold Gloves, minor league re-signings, more

Major League Baseball announced the first of many offseason award winners on Tuesday night as the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards were finally handed out. Dansby Swanson and Max Fried each brought home the award for their respective positions. Matt Olson and Travis d’Arnaud were finalists.

It was Dansby Swanson’s first career Gold Glove Award and Max Fried’s third consecutive honor.

Defense all over the diamond.



Your 2022 National League @RawlingsSports Gold Glove winners! pic.twitter.com/OKp2tJguVE — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2022

Braves News:

The Braves re-signed seven minor league free agents, including catchers Ryan Casteel and Hendrik Clementina.

An Arizona Fall League update and preview of the Rule 5 Draft in the Road to Atlanta Podcast.

MLB News:

The Philadelphia Phillies were loud in Game Three of the World Series, defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 and taking a one-game lead.