Daily Hammer Podcast: One Year Later- November Brings Nostalgia and Potential News

One year has already gone bye.

It is hard to believe that a year ago today, the Braves won the 2021 World Series. This is mainly due to the fact that time has flown, but also this special moment does not seem to have happened that long ago. Without a doubt, much has changed over the past year. However, a lot has stayed consistent which is why the Braves should have plenty of opportunity to win more World Series titles in the coming years.

Shawn Coleman relives the excitement of Game 6 and also looks ahead in the month of November:

Reliving the moments one year later

Dansby, Fried win Gold Gloves

November has been a busy month for Alex Anthopoulos in the past

It is wise to move early this offseason

