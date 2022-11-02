World Series Game 4 open thread

The 2022 World Series will continue Wednesday night with Game 4 from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies took a 2-1 edge in the series Tuesday night by bashing five home runs on their way to a 7-0 win. The Astros will try to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole Wednesday night and a win would guarantee that the series will return to Houston.

Aaron Nola will get the start for Philadelphia in Game 4 while the Astros will go with right-hander Cristian Javier. Nola started Game 1 of the series and was hit hard allowing six hits and five runs, including a pair of home runs to Kyle Tucker, in just 4 1/3 innings. In four starts this postseason, Nola has allowed 22 hits and 11 earned runs in 21 2/3 innings.

Javier will be making his third start of the postseason and his first appearance in the World Series. He allowed one hit and three walks over 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Yankees back on October 22.

World Series Game 4 - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (*Philadelphia leads 2-1)

Pitching Matchup: Cristian Javier vs. Aaron Nola

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Start time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX