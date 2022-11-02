Two Braves Prospects make AFL Fall Stars Ballot

The Arizona Fall League Fall Stars game is coming up this weekend, and two Atlanta Braves prospects will be part of the final vote for a roster spot on the National League team. Shortstop Cal Conley and outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy (#30 on our preseason top 30) have had strong fall campaigns will be on the fan-voted ballot for the final spot on the National League roster. As the name implies, the Fall Stars game is a yearly all star game between the top performers in the Arizona Fall League and is often a showcase of some of the top prospects in all of baseball. This year’s game will be happening on Sunday, November 6th at 4 PM EST and will be preceded by a home run derby on Saturday at 8:35 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network

Cal Conley has been the primary shortstop and leadoff hitter for the Scottsdale Scorpions, and has done well in that role with a .403 on base percentage. Conley’s overall line is .259/.403/.500 and he has hit two home runs and eight extra base hits over 17 games. Conley has also stolen nine bases and driven in 13 runs.

Justyn-Henry Malloy was the most-hyped Braves prospect going into the fall and has lived up to that early on. While hitting in the middle of the lineup Malloy has a .423 on base percentage and is tied for sixth in the league with 13 walks. Malloy carried this over from a regular season during which he hit .289/.408/.454 and while his power has not translated this fall he has five extra base hits in 16 games.

To vote for Conley or Malloy you can visit https://www.mlb.com/arizona-fall-league/fall-stars-game/final-2-vote to cast your ballot. Voting ends Friday at 12 PM EST