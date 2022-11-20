This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Andres Galarraga

Braves Franchise History

1979 - The Braves sign reliever Al Hrabosky to a five-year, $2.2 million deal.

1997 - Atlanta signs first baseman Andres Galarraga to a three-year, $24.8 million deal.

MLB History

1888 - The Joint Rules Committee reduces the number of balls for a walk from five to four.

1950 - Pirates general manager Roy Haley resigns from his job and is replaced by Branch Rickey.

1962 - Mickey Mantle wins his third American League MVP Award after hitting .321 with 30 homers. Mantle also led the AL in walks and slugging percentage.

1967 - Tom Seaver wins the NL Rookie of the Year Award after posting a 16-12 record with a 2.76 ERA and 170 strikeouts.

1984 - Dwight Gooden becomes the youngest player ever to win the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Gooden went 17-9 with a 2.60 ERA and led the majors with 276 strikeouts.

1985 - Don Mattingly wins the MVP Award for the American League after hitting .324 with 35 home runs and 145 RBI.

1985 - The Pirates name Jim Leyland as their new manager replacing Chuck Tanner.

1990 - Rickey Henderson beats out Cecil Fielder for the MVP Award in the American League.

2001 - Ichiro Suzuki becomes the second player in major league history to win the MVP Award and the Rookie of the Year Award in the same season.

