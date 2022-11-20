Braves News: Rumor mill, season reviews, more

Saturday was a quiet day, even by the standards of an often glacial MLB offseason. The only transaction was the Reds signing RHP Nick Howard, a 29 year old who has never reached the majors and has a 4.88 career FIP in the minors to a minor-league deal. Perhaps all of the front offices agreed to take the day to watch college football, are paralyzed with anticipation for the World Cup, or decided to take an early break for Thanksgiving. More likely, the MLB offseason has reverted back to it’s glacial pace, after the lockout concentrated transactions into the time before and after the transaction freeze last offseason. At least there are no more vaguely defined awards to be announced in prolonged fashion based on highly questionable voting...oh wait, the All-MLB team still has yet to come out.

Braves News

Sam reviewed Adam Duvall’s season, which may be his last as a Brave.

Eric looked at Cody Milligan’s season down on the farm.

In an article that I must emphasize as PURELY SPECULATION, Aaron Judge to the Braves was listed as a surprising free agent/team combination idea.

MLB News

Jon Morosi reported that Jose Abreu is a priority for the Padres this offseason, as Josh Bell departs in free agency.

The Mariners are also reportedly interested in a trade for Gleyber Torres or Kolton Wong to fill their hole at second base.

The New York Post reports that Jacob deGrom wants to stay with the Mets, despite rumors that have said otherwise. The same article states that the Mets are looking into Justin Verlander.

The Orioles are reportedly active on the market for the second tier of free agent pitchers.

Joe Musgrove is planning to set the record for fastest pitch thrown on the continent of Antarctica for charity, which is a pretty strange sentence.

The Giants are interested in Kenley Jansen, according to Jon Morosi.