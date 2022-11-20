Ronald Acuña Jr. changes agents

Ronald Acuña Jr. is now represented by Magnus Sports according to a report by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Acuña will be joined at the new agency by his brothers Luisangel and Bryan along with his cousin Maikel Garcia. Luisangel is a prospect in the Rangers system while Bryan is with the Twins. Garcia is in the Royals’ system.

Acuña was represented by Peter E. Greenberg who negotiated his eight-year, $100 million extension with the Atlanta Braves in 2019. Peter E. Greenberg and Associates was acquired by Rep 1 Baseball in February of 2020.

Acuña will join a group of players including Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Luis Robert and teammate Raisel Iglesias who are all represented by Magnus Sports according to MLB Trade Rumors’ Agency Database.

Acuña’s deal with the Braves also includes a pair of club options that bring the total value to $124 million. It has long been regarded as an extremely team-friendly pact. If Atlanta exercises both options, Acuña wouldn’t become a free agent until after the 2029 season.