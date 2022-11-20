Hot Stove open thread

Unsurprisingly, it was a slow news day in and around Major League Baseball Sunday. Here are some of the biggest headlines:
- If the Mets fail to bring back Jacob deGrom, they could pursue Justin Verlander.
- The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that there is increasing belief within the industry that the Dodgers will make a run at free agent outfielder Aaron Judge.
- Ronald Acuña Jr. has switched agencies from Rep 1 Baseball to Magnus Sports, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
