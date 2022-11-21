This Day in Braves History: Bob Horner is named Rookie of the Year

Braves Franchise History

1952 - Eddie Mathews, Hoyt Wilhelm and Dick Groat receive first-place votes, but Dodgers pitcher Joe Black takes home the Rookie of the Year Award for the National League.

1978 - Bob Horner beats out Ozzie Smith to win the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. Horner was the No. 1 overall pick in the June draft and hit .266 with 23 home runs in just 323 at-bats.

2017 - The Commissioner’s office issues its ruling in the investigation of the Atlanta Braves and their transgressions on the international market under general manager John Coppolella. Twelve Braves prospects are declared free agents and Coppolella receives a lifetime ban from the sport. Atlanta will also lose a third-round pick in the 2018 draft and their bonus pool money for the international market will be severely reduced.

MLB History

1893 - The newly reorganized Western League names Ban Johnson as president, secretary and treasurer. The league will prosper under Johnson and eventually become the American League.

1934 - The Yankees purchase Joe DiMaggio from San Francisco of the Pacific Coast League.

1949 - A local syndicate headed by Ellis Ryan purchases the Cleveland Indians from Bill Veeck for a reported $2.2 million. Hank Greenberg will be named general manager.

1956 - Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe win the MVP Award in the NL. A few days later, he will become the first player to win the Cy Young Award.

1972 - Carlton Fisk is the first player ever to be a unanimous choice for American League Rookie of the Year.

1977 - Eddie Murray is named Rookie of the Year in the American League.

1983 - Darryl Strawberry wins the Rookie of the Year Award and snaps a four-year streak where the award went to Dodgers.

2014 - Adam LaRoche agrees to a two-year, $25 million deal with the White Sox.

2019 - The White Sox sign catcher Yasmani Grandal to a four-year, $73 million deal.

