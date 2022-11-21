Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Changes Agents, Battery Power Podcast, More

Though the week leading up to Thanksgiving can sometimes be action packed when it comes to MLB news, this past weekend was rather quiet. The biggest news from Sunday was the revelation that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. switched agents to now be represented by Magnus Sports. Acuna Jr.’s two younger brothers and cousin, all prospects across baseball, all are now represented by Magnus Sports.

Magnus Sports represents many other notable names around baseball, so the move for Acuna Jr. to an agency that represents both he and his family makes sense. Rasiel Iglesias also is represented by Magnus Sports, so the Braves do have familiarity with the agency.

Braves News

The season review series rolls on by looking at trade deadline acquisition Robbie Grossman.

The latest Battery Power Podcast looks at the latest around baseball and discusses the state of the Braves bullpen, both their 2022 success and moving forward.

MLB News