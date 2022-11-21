 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Changes Agents, Battery Power Podcast, More

A move to Magnus Sports for Acuna Jr. headlines the weekend for the Braves.

By Shawn Coleman
Though the week leading up to Thanksgiving can sometimes be action packed when it comes to MLB news, this past weekend was rather quiet. The biggest news from Sunday was the revelation that Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. switched agents to now be represented by Magnus Sports. Acuna Jr.’s two younger brothers and cousin, all prospects across baseball, all are now represented by Magnus Sports.

Magnus Sports represents many other notable names around baseball, so the move for Acuna Jr. to an agency that represents both he and his family makes sense. Rasiel Iglesias also is represented by Magnus Sports, so the Braves do have familiarity with the agency.

