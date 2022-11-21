Andruw Jones entering sixth year on Hall of Fame ballot

The 2023 Hall of Fame ballot was released Monday by the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballot includes 14 newcomers and 14 holdovers. Among the holdovers are former Atlanta Braves players Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner. Former Braves pitcher R.A. Dickey is among the newcomers to the ballot.

Jones is in his sixth year on the ballot and has seen increased support in recent years, but still has work to do to gain induction. Jones’ named appeared on 41.4 percent of ballots during the 2022 cycle. Sheffield is in his ninth year on the ballot and was at 40.6 percent. Wagner is in his eighth year and checked in at 51 percent in 2022.

To gain induction, candidates need to appear on 75 percent of ballots cast. The voting results will be announced on January 24 and the induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET in Cooperstown.

Ballot Newcomers

Bronson Arroyo, Carlos Beltran, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Jhonny Peralta, Francisco Rodriguez, Houston Stree, Jered Weaver, Jayson Werth.

Holdovers (2022 voting results)