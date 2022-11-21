Hot Stove open thread

Things remain quiet for the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball which probably shouldn’t be too surprising given that it is a holiday week. With the Winter Meetings right around the corner, things should start to pick up soon enough. Here are the major headlines from Monday:

Despite having already received multi-year offers, Cody Bellinger is likely to seek a one-year deal this offseason according to his agent Scott Boras. The Toronto Blue Jays are one of the teams that has reportedly expressed interest in Bellinger.

Former Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger is reportedly drawing interest from multiple teams including the Dodgers and the Angels.

This offseason has been a boon so far for relievers where Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez already landed large multi-year deals. With the prices high, some teams may turn to the trade market and the Tigers are reportedly fielding calls on several of their holdovers from last season including Gregory Soto.

The Hall of Fame ballot was released Monday and it includes four former Braves players in Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Billy Wagner and R.A. Dickey.