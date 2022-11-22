Braves News: 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot announced, more

While many are waiting for the 2022-2023 offseason to really get going, Monday was significant as the 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot was announced. Carlos Beltran and Francisco Rodriguez were included on the ballot for the first time with many other familiar candidates. Among those looking to have the best chance of earning the needed 75%, Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner earned two of the highest percentages last year among those on the ballot this year.

However, each is still a ways off, as Wagner was at 51% and Jones was just over 41%. Though a bit of bias does exist, I feel both clearly have a case for the Hall of Fame. But that also could be said for Dale Murphy, who will have another chance at the Winter Meetings to find his way into Cooperstown. Hopefully, in the coming months, a few well-known past Braves will finally earn the deserved recognition for their outstanding careers.

Braves News

Charlie Morton had plenty of up and downs in 2022 that hopefully will be corrected for more consistency in 2023.

Ehire Adrianza and Ryan Goins were the latest players to be looked at in the 2022 Braves season reviews.

MLB News