 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot announced, more

Monday included the release of the 2023 Hall Of Fame Ballot.

By Shawn Coleman
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Championship Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game One Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images

While many are waiting for the 2022-2023 offseason to really get going, Monday was significant as the 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot was announced. Carlos Beltran and Francisco Rodriguez were included on the ballot for the first time with many other familiar candidates. Among those looking to have the best chance of earning the needed 75%, Andruw Jones and Billy Wagner earned two of the highest percentages last year among those on the ballot this year.

However, each is still a ways off, as Wagner was at 51% and Jones was just over 41%. Though a bit of bias does exist, I feel both clearly have a case for the Hall of Fame. But that also could be said for Dale Murphy, who will have another chance at the Winter Meetings to find his way into Cooperstown. Hopefully, in the coming months, a few well-known past Braves will finally earn the deserved recognition for their outstanding careers.

Braves News

MLB News

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power