Guillermo Heredia reportedly headed to the KBO

After spending the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, it appears that Guillermo Heredia is heading overseas to play in 2023. Francys Romero reports that Heredia intends to sign with a KBO team and is dropping out of playing with Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League.

Sources: Guillermo Heredia will sign with a KBO team for the 2023 season and will no longer play with the Estrellas Orientales in the Dominican Winter League during 2022. The contract will be in the $ 1 M range.



Heredia was DFA last week for the Braves. pic.twitter.com/f9QobYK5iW — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) November 22, 2022

The Braves designated Heredia for assignment along with Silvino Bracho and William Woods last week when they added Darius Vines, Roddery Munoz and Braden Shewmake to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

Heredia spent the last two seasons with the Braves and became their spiritual leader from the dugout. He appeared in 120 games during Atlanta’s World Series run in 2021, but saw his role reduced this past season where he worked essentially as a defensive replacement in the outfield. In two seasons with the Braves, Heredia appeared in 194 games with Atlanta while hitting .207/.294/.352 with eight home runs in 429 plate appearances.