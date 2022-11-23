This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Brian Jordan

Braves Franchise History

1964 - The Mets purchase Warren Spahn from the Milwaukee Braves. Spahn will serve as part of New York’s coaching staff and will put up a 4-12 record before he is released. Spahn will then sign with the San Francisco Giants.

1998 - The Braves and outfielder Brian Jordan agree on a five-year deal.

2013 - The Yankees agree to a five-year, $85 million contract with former Braves catcher Brian McCann.

MLB History

1943 - Commissioner Kenesaw Landis rules that Phillies owner William D. Cox is permanently ineligible to hold office or be employed for having bet on his own team.

1962 - Maury Wills beats out teammate Tommy Davis for the MVP Award in the National League. Wills broke Ty Cobb’s single season record with 104 stolen bases. Davis led the National League with a .346 average and drove in 153 runs.

1971 - Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh announces his retirement due to health reasons. Vill Virdon is named as his replacement. Murtaugh, who guided the Pirates to a World Series win in 1970, will return to the bench for the Pirates in 1974 as a replacement for Virdon after he is fired.

1977 - The Yankees agreee to a six-year, $2.75 million contract with Goose Gossage.

1988 - Steve Sax signs a three-year deal with the Yankees.

2010 - Victor Martinez agrees to a four-year, $50 million deal with the Tigers.

2015 - The Dodgers hire Dave Roberts to replace Don Mattingly as the team’s new manager.

2016 - The Diamondbacks acquire Taijuan Walker and Ketel Marte from the Mariners in exchange for Jean Segura, Mitch Hanigar and Zac Curtis.

2021 - Wander Franco signs a 12-year extension with the Rays for a reported $185 million.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.