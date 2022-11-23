Braves News: Guillermo Heredia to KBO, Ronald Acuña Jr. slugging in Venezuela, more

Francys Romero reported on Tuesday that former Atlanta Brave Guillermo Heredia is headed to the Korean Baseball Organization and will end his time in the Dominican Winter League. The Braves organization designated the 31-year-old for assignment last week to make room on the 40-man roster after a few additions.

Heredia will join the SSG Landers on a $1M deal and begin play in 2023.

Update: Cuban OF Guillermo Heredia signs with SSG Landers, 1 M guaranteed. https://t.co/JcGKLnp0xI — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) November 22, 2022

The outfielder joined the Braves in 2021 and had arguably one of the greatest seasons of his career, helping lead the Braves to a World Series Championship. Things began to slow down for Heredia in 2022, though. He appeared in just 74 games and put together a .158 average after serving primarily as a defensive replacement.

Braves News:

Ronald Acuña Jr. homered in his first game in te Venezuelan Winter League.

¡JONRÓN DE RONALD ACUÑA JR EN SU PRIMER TURNO EN VENEZUELA! ¡WOW! pic.twitter.com/nHkHpx5zH0 — El Extrabase ⚾️ (@ElExtrabase) November 23, 2022

Continuing the season in review series with Kenley Jansen and Braden Shewmake.

2023 Hall of Fame ballots, Atlanta’s potential outfield targets, and more in the Daily Hammer Podcast.

MLB News:

The Los Angeles Angels acquired OF Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for three pitchers. The 31-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the year.

The Philadelphia Phillies agreed to a contract extension with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski. The 66-year-old is now signed on through the 2027 season.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed 1B Lewin Diaz off waivers from the Miami Marlins. Diaz was designated for assignment last week. To clear a roster spot for Diaz, the Pirates designated INF Hoy Park for assignment.

The San Diego Padres officially announced the deal with right-hander Nick Martinez. The two parties agreed to a three-year, $26M deal.