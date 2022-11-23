Hot Stove open thread

Before we get to Wednesday’s headlines, we here at Battery Power would like to wish you all a very Happy Thanksgiving. Here is the biggest headlines from the day around Major League Baseball.
- Dan Szymborski released his very early ZiPS projected standings for 2023 and the Atlanta Braves appear to be in pretty good shape in the National League.
- Free agent outfielder Aaron Judge’s meeting with the Giants this week went well. San Francisco is expected to make Judge an offer soon.
- Add the Colorado Rockies to the list of teams that are showing interest in free agent outfielder Cody Bellinger.
- The Red Sox signed former Mets reliever Joey Rodriguez to a one-year deal that includes a club option for an additional season.
- The Texas Rangers named Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach and announced that former Royals GM Dayton Moore has joined the club as a senior advisor.
Finally we will leave you with this highlight of Ronald Acuña Jr. playing in the Dominican Winter League.
#Braves RF Ronald Acuña Jr. doing Ronald Acuña Jr. things back home in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/mOimEIkQmu— Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) November 23, 2022
Loading comments...