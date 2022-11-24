This Day in Braves History : Earl Williams wins Rookie of the Year

Braves Franchise History

1971 - Earl Williams, who hit 33 home runs and 87 RBI for the Atlanta Braves, wins the National League Rookie of the Year honors. Williams gets 18 of 24 votes, with the others going to Willie Montañez of the Philadelphia Phillies.

1993 - The Braves trade pitcher Pete Smith to the Mets in exchange for outfielder Dave Gallagher.

MLB History

1953 - The Dodgers sign Walter Alston to a one-year deal to serve as manager for the 1954 season. Alson will go on to manage the Dodgers for the next 23 seasons while winning over 2.040 games and four World Championships.

1976 - Joe Morgan beats out teammate George Foster to win his second straight National League MVP Award. Morgan hit .320 with 27 home runs, 111 RBI, 113 runs, 60 stolen bases, and led the NL in slugging percentage (.576) and OPS (1.020). Foster finished with 29 home runs and led the league in RBI (121).

1982 - Cal Ripken, Jr. is named Rookie of the Year in the American League after hitting .264 with 28 home runs as a shortstop and third baseman for the Baltimore Orioles. His consecutive games played streak is in its infancy at 118 games.

1986 - The Twins take the interim label off of Tom Kelly and announce that he will be their manager for the 1987 season. Kelly manage the Twins for 16-years and win two World Series despite a sub .500 record for his tenure.

1998 - Roberto Alomar agrees to a four-year deal with Cleveland.

2005 - The Boston Red Sox officially announce the acquisition of a potential ace from the Florida Marlins in right-handed pitcher Josh Beckett. Boston also adds third baseman Mike Lowell and right-handed reliever Guillermo Mota in the deal, while sending shortstop Hanley Ramirez and right-handed pitchers Anibal Sanchez, Jesús Delgado and Harvey Garcia to the Marlins.

2008 - The Pittsburgh Pirates become the first major league team to sign a player from India. They ink pitchers Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel, who had not touched a baseball prior to this year, when they participated in a reality show from India, “The Million Dollar Arm Hunt.”

