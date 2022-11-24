Braves News: Atlanta rates well in early ZiPS projections, Ronald Acuña Jr and more

We are still a long way from the start of Spring Training and the offseason as a whole has been slow to get started. Things should pick after Thanksgiving with the Winter Meetings on deck for December 4-7. With that said, projection systems are starting to drop and FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski published his very early ZiPS projected standings on Wednesday.

The results are pretty appealing for fans of the Atlanta Braves as they are currently projected to win 96 games without any further additions to the roster. The Cardinals and the Dodgers are the next closest teams in the National League with 91 wins each.

As we noted on this week’s PTBNL Podcast, Steamer projections are pretty bullish on Vaughn Grissom as a potential replacement for Dansby Swanson. It appears that ZiPS is high on Grissom as well as Szymborski points out.

Here we see the results of Alex Anthopoulos ruthlessly ensuring that Atlanta’s entire core stays put for a very long time. Dansby Swanson is a big loss, but when you see the projection for Vaughn Grissom, you’ll understand why the Braves dominate this very preliminary run of the NL East standings.

Projections are just projections, but it is an interesting read and will provide some food for thought over the holiday.

#Braves RF Ronald Acuña Jr. doing Ronald Acuña Jr. things back home in Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/mOimEIkQmu — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) November 23, 2022

Stephen and I discussed a variety of topics in a pre-Thanksgiving edition of the Podcast to be Named Later.

