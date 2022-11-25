This Day in Braves History: November 25th

Braves Franchise History

1911 - William Russell, head of the syndicate that owns the Boston Nationals passes away. Former player, now attorney, Monte Ward and New York politician James Gaffney will purchase 945 of the 1000 shares for $177,000. The team, also known as the Rustlers (or Doves) will start next season as the “Braves”.

MLB History

1941 - With only three years of major league experience, shortstop Lou Boudreau is named as the Cleveland Indians’ manager replacing Roger Peckinpaugh, who moves up to the front office as the team’s general manager. At the age of 24 years, four months, and eight days, Boudreau becomes the youngest skipper to pilot a team in the 20th century.

1949 - Ted Williams is named MVP of the American League. Phil Rizzuto and Joe Page finished second and third in the voting.

1958 - Ernie Banks wins the MVP Award for the National League over Willie Mays who finished second.

1980 - Gene Michael is named as manager of the Yankees replacing Dick Howser. The Yankees will finish first during the first half of the strike-shortened season in 1981 but will be gone by the time the postseason begins.

1981 - Rollie Fingers of the Milwaukee Brewers becomes the first relief pitcher ever to win the AL Most Valuable Player Award, edging Rickey Henderson of the Oakland Athletics, 319-308. Fingers saved 28 games while posting an outstanding 1.04 ERA.

1986 - Jose Canseco is named Rookie of the Year for the American League.

1991 - The Expos trade first baseman Andres Galarraga to the Cardinals for starter Ken Hill.

2002 - The Boston Red Sox hire 28-year-old Theo Epstein as their new general manager. Epstein, a life-time Red Sox fan who grew up about a mile away from Fenway Park, becomes the youngest GM in major league history.

2014 - The Red Sox sign 3B Pablo Sandoval, a three-time World Champion with the San Francisco Giants, to a five-year free agent contract. They also confirm the signing of another free agent, SS Hanley Ramirez, pending a physical exam.

