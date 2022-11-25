Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet

As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors.
- The Yankees are reportedly doing their due diligence on a number of top line free agents in the event that Aaron Judge elects to sign elsewhere this offseason. Per reports, New York has touched base with most of the top shortstop options, star pitchers Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon and are exploring options on the trade market such as Marlins’ starter Pablo Lopez.
- The Minnesota Twins have reportedly made multiple offers to free agent shortstop Carlos Correa. Per the report, the offers range from 6-10 year offers which vary in average annual value.
- The San Francisco Giants offered free agent right-hander Shelby Miller a minor league deal, but he reportedly has a pair of major league offers in hand. Miller pitched well in Triple A for the Giants and made four appearances at the major league level where he posted a 6.43 ERA in a limited opportunity.
- Craig Stammen will turn 39 years old in March, but isn’t ready to hang it up just yet. Stammen had a 3.34 ERA in 32 1/3 innings with the Padres in 2022 before a shoulder injury ended his season.
