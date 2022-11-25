 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves News: Hot Stove remains quiet

By Kris Willis
/ new
World Series - Houston Astros v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As expected, it was a pretty quiet Thanksgiving Day for the Atlanta Braves and Major League Baseball. Despite the holiday, there were a few rumblings from around the league in the form of free agent rumors.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power