Hot Stove open thread

With Thanksgiving out of the way, things should start to pick up on the free agent market around Major League Baseball. The Winter Meetings will get underway next weekend and we could start to see some activity. Here are the major headlines from around the league for Friday:
- The Cubs are reportedly showing interest in Cody Bellinger and Michael Conforto. Bellinger is likely to sign a one-year deal in hopes of resetting his value. Conforto missed all of the 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
- The Dodgers and Twins are two of the teams that are interested in left-hander Carlos Rodon.
- The Rays are among the teams reportedly showing interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo.
- The Brewers have reportedly discussed a longterm extension with shortstop Willy Adames. Milwaukee appears to be willing to move some of their higher salaried pieces, but seem intent at this stage to hang on to Adames.
