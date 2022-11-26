 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs Josh Donaldson

By Kris Willis
2019 NLDS Game 5 - St. Louis Cardinals v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Mike Zarrilli/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Braves Franchise History

1935 - The National League takes over the bankrupt Boston Braves franchise after several failed attempts to buy the club.

2018 - The Braves sign free agents Josh Donaldson and Brian McCann to one-year deals.

MLB History

1909 - The Phillies are sold to a group headed by sportswriter Horace Fogel for a reported $350,000

1960 - The relocated American League team to Minneapolis choses the name “Twins.”

1961 - The Professional Baseball Rules Committee votes 8-1 against legalizing the spitball.

1963 - Pete Rose receives 17 of 20 votes and is named National League Rookie of the Year.

1975 - Red Sox outfielder Fred Lynn becomes the first rookie to ever be named MVP in the American League.

1980 - Mike Schmidt is the unanimous winner of the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award.

2004 - Vladimir Guerrero is the winner of the American League MVP Award.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

