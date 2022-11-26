Braves News: A look back at Matt Olson’s Braves debut, free agent rumblings, more

It was a rather quiet Black Friday in the baseball world with the exception of a podcast drop and a few free agent rumors. With plenty of time before Spring Training, MLB’s Winter Meetings in San Diego will soon be ramping up on December 4. Until then, we’ve got just a few news and notes from the Atlanta Braves organization and the remainder of the league.

Braves News:

Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney take a look at Matt Olson’s peaks and valleys throughout his Braves debut in Battery Power TV.

Highlighting nine of Atlanta’s best Black Friday deals in the form of free agents.

Silvino Bracho’s season in review.

MLB News:

The Pittsburgh Pirates and 1B Carlos Santana agreed to a one-year, $6.7M deal. The 36-year-old spent last season with the Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals.

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly showing interest in outfielders Michael Conforto and Cody Bellinger. There are 11 teams connected to Bellinger’s name, including the Giants, Yankees, and Rockies.

Named one of the top pitching free agents on the market this offseason, lefty Carlos Rodón is being considered by the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Minnesota Twins.

Plenty of clubs are showing interest in shortstop Carlos Correa, including the Dodgers, Red Sox, Yankees, and Phillies.

The Tampa Bay Rays are showing interest in 28-year-old Sean Murphy. The catcher won a Gold Glove Award in 2021.

The Chicago White Sox are showing some interest in free agent starter Mike Clevinger. The 31-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery two years ago and is still working on a comeback story after undergoing the knife.