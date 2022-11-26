Hot stove open thread

Hope y’all had a good Thanksgiving. At our house, we’re cooking the dinner today, but that doesn’t mean we can’t put up an open thread to lament the fact that nothing is happening in MLB.

All we have at this point are rumors, which come from perusing... MLB Trade Rumors, of course.

The Mariners added an outfielder, traded an outfielder, and are still looking for outfielders. They’re apparently interested in Brandon Nimmo and Andrew Benintendi at this point.

The Mets are looking to re-sign Adam Ottavino. Have fun with that, Mets!

The Orioles are looking for “multiple veteran starting pitchers,” which... Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander? That’d be a trip, right?

As a side note, did you know that Carlos Santana’s one-year, $6,725,000 deal with the Pirates is the largest that the Bob Nutting-owned franchise has handed out since giving Daniel Hudson an $11M/2 deal in the 2016-2017 offseason? Just sheer misery in Pittsburgh, woof.