This Day in Braves History: Milwaukee trades Joe Adcock to Cleveland

Braves Franchise History

1962 - The Milwaukee Braves trade Joe Adcock and Jack Curtis to Cleveland for pitcher Frank Funk and outfielders Don Dillard and Ty Cline.

MLB History

1941 - Joe DiMaggio wins the MVP Award in the American League over Ted Williams. DiMaggio set a league record with his 56-game hitting streak while Williams finished the season with a .406 average.

1947 - DiMaggio again edges out Williams for the AL MVP Award by just one point after one BBWAA member fails to include Williams on his ballot.

1956 - Don Newcombe becomes the first Cy Young Award winner. Only one pitcher will be selected each season until 1967 when each league will name a winner.

1972 - The Yankees acquire third baseman Graig Nettles from Cleveland in exchange for catcher John Ellis, infielder Jerry Kenney and outfielders Charlie Spikes and Rusty Torres.

1974 - Commissioner Bowie Kuhn suspends Yankees owners George Steinbrenner for two years as a result of his conviction for illegal campaign contributions to Richard Nixon and others.

1985 - Vince Coleman is the unanimous winner of the Rookie of the Year Award in the National League. Coleman stole 110 bases for the Cardinals.

1991 - The Dodgers acquire Eric Davis and pitcher Kim Gross from the Reds in exchange for pitchers Tim Belcher and John Wetteland.

2019 - The Pirates tab former Twins bench coach Derek Shelton as their new manager replacing Clint Hurdle.

