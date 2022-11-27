Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more

MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was given permission by #Braves to play 10 games (all as DH) in Venezuela, up from 5 they initially approved. His winter team, Tiburones, announced he'll be with them til Dec. 7. He's also set to be in Monday's Home Run Derby (live stream @ElExtrabase YouTube). — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) November 26, 2022

Braves News

MLB News

