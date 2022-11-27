Hot Stove open thread

If things don’t pick up soon, we are going to have to change the name of these articles to “cold stove.” If you watched the Falcons today snatch a loss from the jaws of victory again, you have my condolences. Here is today’s headlines from around Major League Baseball:

Free agent starter Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a deal according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Terms are unknown at this time and Chicago has not confirmed the deal.

Former Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is headed to Japan after agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Chunichi Dragons.

Old friend alert! Julio Teheran has signed a minor league deal with the Padres. Teheran will make $6 million if he makes the majors. He made one appearance at the major league level for the Tigers in 2021 and split the 2022 season between the Mexican League and the Staten Island FerryHawkes of the Atlantic League.