This Day in Braves History: Atlanta signs B.J. Upton to a five-year deal

Braves Franchise History

1957 - Warren Spahn wins the Cy Young Award and receives all but one vote. White Sox pitcher Dick Donovan finished second.

1961 - The Milwaukee Braves trade Frank Thomas to the Mets for a player to be named later and a reported $125,000.

2012 - The Braves sign free agent outfielder B.J. Upton to a five-year, $75.25 million deal.

MLB History

1927 - Billy Evans quits his job as an umpire for the American League to become business manager of the Cleveland Indians after the club was purchased by a group headed by Alva Bradley.

1928 - The National League buys George Magerkurth from the Pacific Coast League for $2,000. It is the highest price ever paid for an umpire.

1950 - Walter O’Malley continues to clean house as he names former Oakland manager Chuck Dresden to replace Burt Shotton as the Dodgers’ new manager.

1958 - The Boston Red Sox sign Carl Yastrzemski to a reported bonus of $100,000.

1978 - The Reds fire manager Sparky Anderson who had led the team to five division titles, four NL pennants and two World Series wins over his nine years with the club.

1988 - Rich Gedman becomes the highest paid catcher in the American League after agreeing to a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Red Sox.

2005 - B.J. Ryan agrees to a five-year, $47 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. It is the largest contract ever given to a reliever.

2014 - The Blue Jays acquire third baseman Josh Donaldson from Oakland in exchange for third baseman Brett Lawrie and prospects Kendall Graveman, Sean Nolin and Franklin Barreto.

