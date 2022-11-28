Hot Stove open thread

After a week of pretty much nothing happening, there were signs of life from Major League Baseball’s offseason on Monday. It wouldn’t be very surprising to start to see things put in motion with the Winter Meetings scheduled to get underway on Sunday. Here is a look at the notable headlines from around the league:

Former White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is headed to Houston on a three-year deal worth a reported $58.5 million. Abreu had spent his entire nine-year career to this point in Chicago.

Additionally, the markets for pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Strahm are reportedly heating up. WEEI’s Rob Bradford speculates that one could find a new home before the start of the Winter Meetings.

The MLBPA has several new faces for its leadership group after Monday’s election during the union’s annual meetings. Jack Flaherty, Lance McCullers Jr, Ian Happ, Austin Slater, Lucas Giolito and Brent Suter were elected to join the subcommittee. Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien were holdovers from the previous subcommittee.

Finally, Chipper Jones and Greg Maddux are among the 16-member panel of voters for the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee. Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy are among the group that is up for possible election to the Hall of Fame. The voting results by the committee will be announced Sunday.