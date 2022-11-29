 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Day in Braves History: November 29

By Kris Willis
Atlanta Braves

Braves Franchise History

1966 - The Braves acquire Clete Boyer from the Yankees in exchange for outfielder Bill Robinson and pitcher Chi-Chi Olivo.

MLB History

1936 - Judge Landis declares Reds players Lee Handley and Johnny Peacock are free agents after they were covered up on minor league teams by Cincinnati.

1957 - Mayor Robert Wagner forms a four-member committee to find a replacement for the Dodgers and Giants in New York.

1966 - A jury in Chicago awards Jim Brewer $100,000 in damages stemming from his on field fight with Billy Martin in 1960.

1971 - The Reds acquire Joe Morgan, Cesar Geronimo and Jack Billingham from the Astros in exchange for Lee May, Tommy Helms and Jimmy Stewart.

1976 - The Yankees sign Reggie Jackson to a five-year, $3.5 million contract.

1979 - Bowie Kuhn issues a warning to Billy Martin following a barroom altercation with a salesman in October.

2002 - The Reds and Padres reach an agreement to trade Ken Griffey Jr for Phil Nevin, but the deal is nixed when Nevin invokes the no-trade clause in his contract.

2011 - The Red Sox hire Bobby Valentine as their new manager.

2012 - The Pirates sign catcher Russell Martin to a two-year, $17 million deal.

2015 - The Tigers agree to a five-year, $110 million deal with right-hander Jordan Zimmermann.

2016 - The Mets agree to a four-year, $110 million contract with outfielder Yoennis Cespedes.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.

