Braves News: Ronald Acuna Jr. Stars in LVBP Home Run Derby, more

For much of last season, Ronald Acuna Jr. would fluctuate between struggles and successes at the plate. However, there would be times when he would show flashes of his old self, producing as one of the best offensive players in baseball. The hope is that with an offseason to regain his full health before 2023, Acuna Jr. will return to form next season.

Though it was during the LVBP Home Run Derby, Acuna Jr. gave another glimpse into how impressive he can be. With ease, Acuna Jr. distributed baseball after baseball into the stands in an impressive showing that also featured fellow teammate William Contreras. While it is hard to take much from a batting practice display, last night is a reminder that Acuna Jr. has some of the best power in the game of baseball.

During the broadcast of the home run derby, Acuna Jr. also mentioned he had been given permission to participate in the playoffs. This hopefully is another good sign Acuna Jr. will be at full health moving forward.

Braves News

Mike Soroka had his ups and downs returning from injury in 2022, though the major takeaway is that he returned to the mound with the hope of returning to the majors in 2023.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com looks at how the Trea Turner market could continue to unfold, suggesting that the Braves could be one of eight logical suitors for Turner.

MLB News