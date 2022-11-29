 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves assistant hitting coach Jose Castro joining the White Sox

Castro will serve as hitting coach with the White Sox

By Kris Willis
/ new
Atlanta Braves v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves assistant hitting coach Jose Castro is leaving the organization to take over as hitting coach for the Chicago White Sox. Castro has served as Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach for the last eight years.

Castro has worked alongside fellow assistant Bobby Magallanes and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer throughout the Braves’ five-year postseason run and the 2021 World Series championship. Given their success, it has been surprising that they have been able to keep their coaching staff together over the entirety of the run.

Castro is joining new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol’s staff. Former Braves third baseman Chris Johnson will serve as Castro’s new assistant hitting coach. Chicago has an exciting young roster, but was just 19th in runs scored and 18th with a 99 wRC+ in the majors in 2022.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power