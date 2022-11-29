Braves assistant hitting coach Jose Castro joining the White Sox

Atlanta Braves assistant hitting coach Jose Castro is leaving the organization to take over as hitting coach for the Chicago White Sox. Castro has served as Atlanta’s assistant hitting coach for the last eight years.

White Sox announced their coaching staff. José Castro, the Braves assistant hitting coach for the last eight years, will be the hitting coach. Eddie Rodríguez, most recently the Royals minor league field coordinator, will coach third base. Daryl Boston is retained. pic.twitter.com/s79wsYGSDf — James Fegan (@JRFegan) November 29, 2022

Castro has worked alongside fellow assistant Bobby Magallanes and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer throughout the Braves’ five-year postseason run and the 2021 World Series championship. Given their success, it has been surprising that they have been able to keep their coaching staff together over the entirety of the run.

Castro is joining new White Sox manager Pedro Grifol’s staff. Former Braves third baseman Chris Johnson will serve as Castro’s new assistant hitting coach. Chicago has an exciting young roster, but was just 19th in runs scored and 18th with a 99 wRC+ in the majors in 2022.