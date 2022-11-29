Hot Stove open thread

We are less than a week away from the start of the Winter Meetings. For now, things continue to be slow for the Atlanta Braves and the rest of Major League Baseball. Here are Tuesday’s headlines from around the league:
- The MLBPA has given executive director Tony Clark a five-year extension meaning that he will oversee another Collective Bargaining Negotiation.
- The Houston Astros gave free agent first baseman Jose Abreu a three-year deal with $58.5 million. The Cleveland Guardians also made a three-year offer to Abreu, but for less money.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates officially announced that they have signed first baseman Carlos Santana to a one-year deal worth $6.725 million.
- The Washington Nationals signed former Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario to a one-year deal that includes a base salary of $5 million with an additional $1 million available in possible incentives.
- Finally, the Braves’ assistant hitting coach Jose Castro is leaving the organization and will join the Chicago White Sox as their new hitting coach. Castro had served as assistant hitting coach in Atlanta since 2015.
Loading comments...