PTBNL Episode 18: Would the Braves consider a stop gap option at shortstop?

The offseason is just around the corner for the Atlanta Braves and Episode 18 of the Podcast to be Named Later is here with Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert discussing a couple of pressing issues for the team in the coming months. Dansby Swanson is Atlanta’s biggest name free agent and the shortstop position will need to be addressed whether he is brought back or not. While much of the focus has been on the big names, would the Braves consider a stop gap replacement or would they consider simply going with rookie Vaughn Grissom.

The guys also discuss the left field situation and how saving some money at shortstop might allow them to spend big in the outfield or in the rotation.

