World Series Game 5 open thread

The Houston Astros bounced back in a big way Wednesday night with a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. The series now becomes a best-of-three situation starting with Game 5 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Thursday night. The series will shift back to Houston Saturday and Sunday, if needed.

Justin Verlander will make his second start of the series for the Astros in Game 5. Verlander looked dominant through the first three innings of Game 1 before falling apart in the fourth and fifth innings. He was tagged for six hits, two walks and five runs in five innings. Houston would go on to lose Game 1, 6-5 in 10 innings.

The Phillies will counter with right-hander Noah Syndergaard in Game 5. Syndergaard was originally scheduled to pitch in Game 3 before rain pushed things back a day. He has made three appearances during the postseason with his only start coming in the division series against the Braves. He has allowed three hits and one run over 5 1⁄ 3 innings this postseason.

World Series Game 4 - Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros (*Philadelphia leads 2-1)

Pitching Matchup: Cristian Javier vs. Aaron Nola

Location: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Start time: 8:03 p.m. ET

TV: FOX