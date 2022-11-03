 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ronald Acuna Jr will reportedly work out with a Venezuelan Winter League team

The face of the franchise has reported to the team, but will reportedly only be allowed to work out by the Braves

By Daniel Hutchinson-Kausch
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four

Ronald Acuna has reported to a Venezuelan Winter League team in his hometown. The Athletic’s David O’Brien reports that he will only work out with the team, however, and will not play games for the team.

It is probably good for Ronald both to work out with a baseball team to hopefully regain full comfort with his repaired knee, still only a year and a half removed from tearing his ACL. It is also a pretty obvious move for the Braves to not let him play in games for the team, especially given how hard Ronald usually plays. I am not a medical expert, so I do not know what is the best tactic for having Ronald in the best shape to start the 2023 season is, regarding his knee, but hopefully his offseason allows him to both be free from the lingering soreness he talked about throughout the season and to be comfortable trusting his knee to fully perform it’s functions, which is always a challenge after major injuries.

