This Day in Braves History: Atlanta trades Tommy Hanson to the Angels

Braves Franchise History

1961 - Braves catcher Joe Torre finishes second in the Rookie of the Year race in the National League to Cubs outfielder Billy Williams.

1970 - The Braves acquire 48-year old knuckleballer Hoyt Wilhelm from the Cubs in exchange for minor league first baseman Hal Breeden.

1999 - Braves minor leaguer Roger Blanco is killed by robbers in Catia La Mar, Venezuela. Atlanta acquired Blanco in 1996 in the Mark Whiten trade.

2012 - Atlanta trades Tommy Hanson to the Angels in exchange for reliever Jordan Walden.

MLB History

1948 - Lou Boudreau is selected as MVP of the American League. Boudreau was almost traded to the Browns earlier in the season, but fan protests helped nix the trade.

1953 - Player representatives reject Commissioner Ford Frick’s plan for a conference on their pension after he bars their attorney’s presence.

1981 - Yankees lefty Dave Righetti wins the Rookie of the Year Award in the American League.

2000 - The Yankees sign right-hander Mike Mussina to a six-year, $88.5 million deal.

2010 - The Rockies and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki agree on a seven-year, $134 million extension.

2012 - The Mets give third baseman David Wright the largest contract in team history when he agrees to an eight-year, $138 million extension.

Information for this article was found via Baseball Reference, NationalPastime.com and Today in Baseball History.