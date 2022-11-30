Braves News: Jose Castro to Chicago, outfield improvements, more

Atlanta Braves assistant hitting coach Jose Castro is headed to Chicago to take on the role of hitting coach for the White Sox. Castro, now 64, joined the Braves in 2015 under manager Fredi González.

José Castro, who had been the Braves’ assistant hitting coach since 2015, will be the White Sox hitting coach next year. His assistant hitting coach will be former Braves third baseman Chris Johnson. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) November 29, 2022

Former Braves third baseman Chris Johnson will act as Castro’s assistant hitting coach. Johnson suited up for Atlanta from 2013 to 2015.

The Braves’ bats will still be coached by Kevin Seizter and assistant Bobby Magallanes, who helped lead the Braves to a 2021 World Series title and several postseason runs. The club has no intention of replacing Castro and will roll into the 2023 season with Seizter and Magallanes.

Braves News:

The Daily Hammer Podcast looks at Atlanta’s current outfield and how it can improve in 2023.

Continuing the season in review series with A.J. Minter and Seth Keller.

MLB News:

Tony Clark, executive director of MLBPA, received a five-year contract extension. His contract will expire at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

First baseman Jose Abreu signed with the Houston Astros earlier this week on a three-year, $58.5M contract. It was reported yesterday that the Cleveland Guardians also made a three-year offer, but were unable to exceed $60M.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have officially announced the signing of 1B Carlos Santana. The two agreed to a one-year, $6.725M deal.

The Washington Nationals signed third baseman Jeimer Candelario to a one-year, $5M deal. The 29-year-old can also earn $1M in possible incentives. The club also signed OF Stone Garrett to a major league deal.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a major league deal with reliever Shelby Miller. Pending a physical, the deal comes with a $1.5M base salary.

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly nearing a deal that will make Don Mattingly bench coach. Mattingly has served as the manager of the Miami Marlins for the last seven years.

The Cincinnati Reds made several coaching staff moves, including the promotion of Joel McKeithan from assistant hitting coach to lead hitting coach.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been reported interested in Jacob deGrom, alongside the Rangers, Yankees, and Mets.