Battery Power TV: Mark DeRosa joins show, believes Swanson in ‘perfect spot’ in talks with Braves

Mark DeRosa, MLB Network analyst and Team USA manager for the World Baseball Classic joins the show.

He tells Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney why Dansby Swanson and the Atlanta Braves are a perfect fit, and where the National League East champs could turn if they can’t keep the shortstop.

Plus, DeRosa discusses the influence of Bobby Cox and others as he prepares for his pro coaching debut in the WBC and the Braves he’d ideally put on the United States roster.

